Marilyn Manson fires fake rifle at US concert hours after Texas shooting

It was the shock rocker's first gig since his recent accident

Marilyn Manson controversially fired a fake rifle into the crowd at a concert in San Bernardino last night (November 5) just hours after a shooting in Texas which left 26 people dead.

The shock rocker arrived onstage in a wheelchair for his performance at Ozzfest Meets Knotfest following his recent accident after a stage prop fell on him during a gig in New York which left him needing 10 screws and a plate inserted into his leg, before opening fire on the audience with a fake machine gun. You can view footage of the incident via TMZ here.

It came just hours after a church shooting in Texas’ Sutherland Springs which also left at least 20 people injured by a lone gunman.

The victims’ ages ranged from five to 72, and the suspected “young, white male” gunman was later found dead in his car some miles away.

Speaking at a press conference in Tokyo, Japan, US President Donald Trump denied that the incident required a re-evaluation of the country’s gun laws. “We have a lot of mental health problems in our country, as do other countries, but this isn’t a guns situation,” he stated. “We could go into it but it’s a little bit soon to go into it. Fortunately somebody else had a gun that was shooting in the opposite direction, otherwise it wouldn’t have been as bad as it was, it would have been much worse.

A host of celebrities took to Twitter to express their sadness in the wake of the shooting.

Manson’s performance was his first since his accident which saw him perform a number of tracks from his new album ‘Heaven Upside Down’ including ‘Revelation #12’ and ‘We Know Where You Fucking Live’ along with his cover of Eurythmics’ ‘Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)’.

He’s also set to tour the UK in December as part of his European tour, taking in shows in Manchester, Glasgow, Wolverhampton, and Newport before concluding with a massive gig at London’s SSE Arena Wembley on Saturday December 9.