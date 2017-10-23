Marilyn Manson pays tribute after founding member Daisy Berkowitz dies, aged 49
He also played with Jack Off Jill
The founding guitarist with Marilyn Manson’s band Daisy Berkowitz has died, aged 49.
Berkowitz, real name Scott Putesky, died following a four-year battle withy colon cancer. News of his passing was broken by friends and collaborators Jack Off Jill on Facebook, while Manson himself has also spoken out to pay tribute.
“Scott Putesky and I made great music together,” he wrote on Instagram. “We had our differences over the years, but I will always remember the good times more.
Everyone should listen to ‘Man That You Fear’ in his honour. That was our favourite.”
Putesky met Manson, real name Brian Warner, in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida in 1989 before they formed Marilyn Manson & The Spooky Kids. He recorded and toured with the band through their early work and landmark debut album ‘Portrait Of An American Family’ and the acclaimed ‘Smells Like Children’ EP. He left the band in 1996 while recording their breakthrough second album ‘Portrait Of An American Family’ due to ‘creative differences’ – but is still credited on six of the tracks on the record, including the aforementioned ‘The Man Who You Fear’.
He and Manson came to blows when Putesky sued him for unpaid royalties for his part in ‘Antichrist Superstar’. He was also awarded the rights to 21 unreleased recordings by Marilyn Manson & the Spooky Kids.
Since then, Putesky has recorded under the name SMP and joined Jack Off Jill in 1998 – recording and touring with them until the following year.
After releasing new album ‘Heaven Upside Down‘, Manson is currently recovering from an ‘excruciating’ accident in which a stage prop fell on him. He’ll be back to tour the UK in December.
Marilyn Manson tour dates
Manson is touring the UK and Europe this winter, culminating in a show at London’s Wembley Arena. Full dates are below. Tickets are available here.
NOVEMBER 2017
Tuesday 14 – Annexet STOCKHOLM, Sweden
Wednesday 15 – HAL 14 ELSINGNORE, Denmark
Thursday 16 – Sporthalle HAMBURG, Germany
Saturday 18 – Zenith MUNICH, Germany
Sunday 19 – Tip Sport Arena PRAGUE, Czech Republic
Monday 20 – Gasometer VIENNA, Austria
Wednesday 22 – Pala Alpitour TURIN, Italy
Thursday 23 – Samsung Hall ZURICH, Switzerland
Saturday 25 – Velodrom – UFO BERLIN, Germany
Wednesday 29 – Mitsubishi Electric Hall DUSSELDORF, Germany
DECEMBER 2017
Saturday 2 – Forest National BRUSSELS, Belgium
Monday 4 – O2 Academy MANCHESTER, UK
Tuesday 5 – O2 Academy GLASGOW, UK
Wednesday 6 – Civic Theatre WOLVERHAMPTON, UK
Friday 8 – Newport Centre NEWPORT, UK
Saturday 9 – SSE Wembley Arena LONDON, UK
NME Newsletter
Sign up for the newsletter