Marilyn Manson hospitalised after being injured by a falling stage prop

Please note this article contains footage of the accident

Marilyn Manson has reportedly been injured by a falling stage prop during a performance in New York.

The show at the Hammerstein Ballroom was cut short after the accident, with reports of the curtain dropping immediately and the lights switching off before the audience were told to leave the building. Manson was reportedly carried offstage on a stretcher.

Some attendees have written that Manson was trying to climb on the prop, a pair of giant pistols, before they wobbled and fell on top of him.

A representative for the singer has confirmed the reports to Variety saying that, “Manson suffered an injury towards the end of an incredible NYC show. He is being treated at a local hospital.”

Manson’s condition is not yet known.

Later this week, Manson will release his tenth studio album, ‘Heaven Upside Down’, on Loma Vista Recordings. He told NME, “this record is important in the scheme of what needs to happen and not in the ‘I need to save the world’ or ‘I give a s**t about anything other than making fun of the musicians who can’t make this record’ [way], or making my own records in the past feel bad for themselves for not being this record. I had to really outdo myself.”