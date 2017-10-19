Marilyn Manson to cover Johnny Cash for film soundtrack

Shock-rocker will take on 'God’s Gonna Cut You Down'

Marilyn Manson is set to cover Johnny Cash for the 24 Hours to Live movie soundtrack.

‘God’s Gonna Cut You Down’ by Cash is set to be given the Manson treatment for the upcoming film starring Ethan Hawke and Liam Cunningham.

The cover was previously teased by Manson at a show in Moscow earlier this year, where he played it over stereo systems at the gig. Scroll below to hear.

24 Hours to Live, directed by Brian Smrz (Die Hard 4.0 and X Men: Days of Future Past), will also feature a score assembled by Manson’s bandmate Tyler Bates.

Manson released his tenth album ‘Heaven Upside Down’ earlier this month and has since been in the media for reigniting beef with Justin Bieber after referring to him as a girl with “the mind of a squirrel”.

Cash’s ‘God’s Gonna Cut You Down’ is actually cover itself. The traditional folk song has ambiguous origins and has been performed by Odetta, Elvis Presley and Moby but the version by Cash is the most widely recognised.

The soundtrack to 24 Hours to Live will be released on December 8 through Varese Sarabande Records.

Fom the producers behind the John Wick franchise, 24 Hours to Live will feature Hawke as Travis Conrad, an assassin seeking redemption for a second chance at life.

You can watch the trailer for film below.