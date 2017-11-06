Marilyn Manson recruits Mars Volta bassist after sacking Twiggy Ramirez over rape accusations

Manson parted ways with Ramirez after the latter was accused of rape and sexual assault by former partner Jessicka Addams

Marilyn Manson has recruited Mars Volta bassist Juan Alderete after the sacking of long-term member Twiggy Ramirez over rape accusations.

Ramirez – real name Jeordie White – was recently accused of rape and sexual assault by former partner Jessicka Addams, the singer of riot grrrl band Jack Off Jill. Addams detailed Ramirez’s alleged actions in a Facebook post, characterising their relationship as abusive and describing one instance where Ramirez allegedly raped her while he was on a break from touring.

Alderete, also bassist in heavy metal band Racer X, made his live debut with Manson at Ozzfest Meets Knotfest in San Bernardino, California on Sunday (November 5). It’s not yet known whether he will become a full-time member of Manson’s band.

Twiggy Ramirez recently responded to the allegations levelled at him, saying: “I have only recently been made aware of these allegations from over 20 years ago. I do not condone non-consensual sex of any kind. I will be taking some time to spend with my family and focus on maintaining my several years of sobriety. If I have caused anyone pain I apologise and truly regret it.”

Meanwhile, Marilyn Manson controversially fired a fake rifle into the crowd at a concert just hours after a shooting in Texas which left 26 people dead.