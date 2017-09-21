Marilyn Manson hints at possible collaboration with Justin Bieber

Now that their feud is over, could an unlikely creative partnership blossom?

Marilyn Manson has hinted that he might be interested in collaborating with Justin Bieber in the near future.

The two artists recently ended their year-long feud, which was resolved after Bieber reached out to Manson following the latter’s comments that Bieber was “a piece of shit”.

After seeing Manson’s comments, Bieber sent a number of texts to the 48-year-old apologising for the furore that had been caused after he had worn a piece of re-purposed Manson merchandise.

Revealing the texts during an appearance on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM radio show on Tuesday (September 19), Manson told Bieber that there was “no beef here”.

“We are cool,” Manson said in a message. “People just made that shirt stuff into a fake feud. Let’s turn it upside-down and fuck the press and do something together. It will be the best.”

Marilyn Manson will release his latest album ‘Heaven Upside Down’ on October 6, and he recently unveiled the video for its explosive lead single, ‘We Know Where You Fucking Live’.

He’ll also tour the UK in December – see the dates below.

December

4 – O2 Academy MANCHESTER

5 – O2 Academy GLASGOW

6 – Civic Theatre WOLVERHAMPTON

8 – Newport Centre NEWPORT

9 – SSE Wembley Arena LONDON