Marilyn Manson calls Justin Bieber a “girl” with the “mind of a squirrel”

Shock-rocker reignites Bieber beef

Marilyn Manson has reignited his beef with Justin Bieber, describing him as a “girl” with “the mind of a squirrel”.

Last month saw shock-rocker Manson make headlines after he called Bieber a “piece of shit” for claiming that he made him “relevant again” with his range of repurposed Manson merchandise. “He was a real piece of shit in the way he had the arrogance to say that,” Manson said of the incident.

Manson later suggested that the pair had reconciled, hinting at a possible collaboration between the pair.

Now, in a recent radio interview, Manson has said of Bieber: “Well he’s in some sort of sexual religious cult with an Asian version of Dave Navarro, apparently. The guy doesn’t wear a shirt… But no, I don’t like to fight with girls, so I don’t want to fight with Justin Bieber.”

When asked what Bieber’s thoughts must have been with his repurposed merch, Manson said: “I don’t know, because I don’t know how to use the mind of a squirrel.”

“It is representing rock and roll though, I appreciate the fact that you identify with the integrity that I try to represent with rock music,” Manson added. “Because if I don’t do it, who else is going to? If you want to fuck with that, if you tap the cobra, you’re going to get the fangs. If you kiss the cobra, you get the venom. I’m not really sure what that metaphor means, but you can just absorb that and put it into your own brain.”

Speaking to NME recently, Manson revealed that he thought Bieber was a girl when they first met.

“I went to meet him at a bar. I saw a girl wearing a baby blue shirt and blonde hair. I was looking for Justin Bieber and then that was Justin Bieber,” he said. “And then he said that he made me relevant and I said you’re never going to be relevant and then he ran over a paparazzi leaving church. So God bless him, I hope he does well.”