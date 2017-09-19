Marilyn Manson reveals texts Justin Bieber sent him about their ‘beef’

Manson says his comments about Bieber being a 'piece of shit' were 'exaggerated'

Marilyn Manson has shared text messages that Justin Bieber allegedly sent him after he called him a “piece of shit”.

Last week saw shock-rocker Manson make headlines after revealing that Bieber had told him that he made him “relevant again” with his range of repurposed Manson merchandise. “He was a real piece of shit in the way he had the arrogance to say that,” Manson said of the incident.

Speaking to Howard Stern on SiriusXM today (September 19), Manson said that Bieber got in touch after reading his comments, texting: “Bro, it’s Bieber what’s up with that article? I thought we had a pretty pleasant interaction. Also, if anything wasn’t squared away with the T-shirts I’m so sorry”. Another text saw Bieber add: “Anyway, regardless, it kind of stung seeing that if I came off as an asshole or was just an asshole I’m sorry.”

Manson said that he replied to say that his initial comments had been “exaggerated”, adding: “You were just you being you. No beef here.” The singer then told host Stern: “I just said ‘you were just being you,’ which could mean you’re just being an asshole, or whatever.”

Bieber supposedly went on to text Manson that, “Honestly, I totally thought we hit it off,” continuing his apology by saying: “Again, my bad, if I was an asshole that wasn’t my intention. Just want you to know that.”

“We are cool,” Manson said he responded. “People just made that shirt stuff into a fake feud. Let’s turn it upside-down and fuck the press and do something together. It will be the best. And don’t apologise, you weren’t an asshole. They asked if you were and I sort of agreed. I wasn’t out to get you.”

Manson also said he promised Bieber not to “shit talk” him on Stern’s show, to which Bieber allegedly replied: “Well thanks, LOL”.

Manson’s forthcoming album ‘Heaven Upside Down’ is due for release on October 6. That will be his 10th studio album. He recently shared the video for lead single ‘We Know Where You Fucking Live’.

See Manson’s European tour dates below.

NOVEMBER 2017

Tuesday 14 – Annexet STOCKHOLM, Sweden

Wednesday 15 – HAL 14 ELSINGNORE, Denmark

Thursday 16 – Sporthalle HAMBURG, Germany

Saturday 18 – Zenith MUNICH, Germany

Sunday 19 – Tip Sport Arena PRAGUE, Czech Republic

Monday 20 – Gasometer VIENNA, Austria

Wednesday 22 – Pala Alpitour TURIN, Italy

Thursday 23 – Samsung Hall ZURICH, Switzerland

Saturday 25 – Velodrom – UFO BERLIN, Germany

Wednesday 29 – Mitsubishi Electric Hall DUSSELDORF, Germany

DECEMBER 2017

Saturday 2 – Forest National BRUSSELS, Belgium

Monday 4 – O2 Academy MANCHESTER, UK

Tuesday 5 – O2 Academy GLASGOW, UK

Wednesday 6 – Civic Theatre WOLVERHAMPTON, UK

Friday 8 – Newport Centre NEWPORT, UK

Saturday 9 – SSE Wembley Arena LONDON, UK