Hear Marilyn Manson’s surprisingly synth-poppy new track ‘KILL4ME’

It's lifted from upcoming album 'Heaven Upside Down'

Marilyn Manson has released a new song called ‘KILL4ME’.

The shock-rocker’s forthcoming album ‘Heaven Upside Down’ is due for release on October 6. It will be his 10th studio album.

Having recently shared the video for lead single ‘We Know Where You Fucking Live’, Manson has now unveiled this groove-laden, synth-pop leaning new song. Listen to it beneath.

KILL4ME KILL4ME, a song by Marilyn Manson on Spotify

Manson debuted four tracks from the album back in July, when he performed them live at Budapest Open Air.

Meanwhile, Manson has shared text messages that Justin Bieber allegedly sent him after he called him a “piece of shit”.

Last week saw Manson make headlines after revealing that Bieber had told him that he made him “relevant again” with his range of repurposed Manson merchandise. “He was a real piece of shit in the way he had the arrogance to say that,” Manson said of the incident.

See Manson’s European tour dates below.

NOVEMBER 2017

Tuesday 14 – Annexet STOCKHOLM, Sweden

Wednesday 15 – HAL 14 ELSINGNORE, Denmark

Thursday 16 – Sporthalle HAMBURG, Germany

Saturday 18 – Zenith MUNICH, Germany

Sunday 19 – Tip Sport Arena PRAGUE, Czech Republic

Monday 20 – Gasometer VIENNA, Austria

Wednesday 22 – Pala Alpitour TURIN, Italy

Thursday 23 – Samsung Hall ZURICH, Switzerland

Saturday 25 – Velodrom – UFO BERLIN, Germany

Wednesday 29 – Mitsubishi Electric Hall DUSSELDORF, Germany

DECEMBER 2017

Saturday 2 – Forest National BRUSSELS, Belgium

Monday 4 – O2 Academy MANCHESTER, UK

Tuesday 5 – O2 Academy GLASGOW, UK

Wednesday 6 – Civic Theatre WOLVERHAMPTON, UK

Friday 8 – Newport Centre NEWPORT, UK

Saturday 9 – SSE Wembley Arena LONDON, UK