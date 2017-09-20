Hear Marilyn Manson’s surprisingly synth-poppy new track ‘KILL4ME’
It's lifted from upcoming album 'Heaven Upside Down'
Marilyn Manson has released a new song called ‘KILL4ME’.
The shock-rocker’s forthcoming album ‘Heaven Upside Down’ is due for release on October 6. It will be his 10th studio album.
Having recently shared the video for lead single ‘We Know Where You Fucking Live’, Manson has now unveiled this groove-laden, synth-pop leaning new song. Listen to it beneath.
Manson debuted four tracks from the album back in July, when he performed them live at Budapest Open Air.
Meanwhile, Manson has shared text messages that Justin Bieber allegedly sent him after he called him a “piece of shit”.
Last week saw Manson make headlines after revealing that Bieber had told him that he made him “relevant again” with his range of repurposed Manson merchandise. “He was a real piece of shit in the way he had the arrogance to say that,” Manson said of the incident.
