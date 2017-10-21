Marilyn Manson’s longtime bassist Twiggy Ramirez accused of rape

Jessicka Addams of Jack Off Jill has spoken out against Ramirez.

Twiggy Ramirez, longtime bassist for Marilyn Manson, has been accused of rape and psychological abuse from his ex-girlfriend Jessicka Addams.

Addams was the singer of Riot Grrrl band Jack Off Jill and dated Ramirez in the 1990s.

The singer has released a statement via Facebook that characterises her relationship as abusive and describes one instance where Ramirez allegedly raped her while he was on break from tour.

Throughout the statement Addams reveals that: “Once our band Jack Off Jill started to gain a following locally, abuse and mild violence between Jeordie [Ramirez used the moniker Jeordie White] and I began to escalate. He got increasingly jealous when I hung out with male friends.”

She continues: “He jumped into the New River as a protest to me giving a male friend a ride home. He began to body shame me. He slashed my tires.”

“I stayed, because I was conditioned since a child to endure my abuser. And this for me… was love at 19.”

Addams goes on to describe an encounter she had with Trent Reznor which allegedly led to a violent situation with Ramirez: “Trent Reznor was in South Florida around this time and we all went out on night. Trent and I struck up a conversation and Jeordie became so enraged he demanded we leave immediately.”

“He began driving my car erratically on the highway, all the while punching me the chest several times, knocking the air out of my lungs. He proceeded to rip off the rear view mirror and threw it out the open window.”

At the end of the statement Addams revealed that Ramirez raped her on a “short break on tour opening for Nine Inch Nails”

“He forced me on to the floor with his hand around my neck. I said NO. I said NO. I said it so loud enough, that [my friend] Pete came rushing in from the other room to get him off of me. But I had been raped. I had been raped by somebody I thought I loved.”

Read the full statement below:

This week has seen the entertainment industry become very vocal bout the historical reputation of men in Hollywood abusing their power, namely the allegations surrounding Harvey Weinstein, the film producer sacked from his company following a series of sexual harassment accusations, some of which date back decades.