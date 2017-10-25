Marilyn Manson parts ways with bassist Twiggy Ramirez following rape allegations

The allegations come from Jack Off Jill star Jessicka Addams

Marilyn Manson has parted ways with bassist Twiggy Ramirez, after the musician was accused of rape and sexual assault by former partner Jessicka Addams.

Addams was the singer of Riot Grrrl band Jack Off Jill and dated Ramirez – real name Jeordie White – in the 1990s. In an account of their time together, released late last week, Addams characterises their relationship as abusive and describes one instance where Ramirez allegedly raped her while he was on break from tour.

Following the accusations, Manson has announced that Ramirez will not longer play in his band. In a short statement posted to Twitter, he wrote: “I have decided to part ways with Jeordie White as a member of Marilyn Manson. He will be replaced for the upcoming tour. I wish him well.”

Recent weeks have seen the entertainment industry become very vocal bout the historical reputation of men in Hollywood and further afield abusing their power, following the allegations surrounding shamed film exec Harvey Weinstein, who was sacked from his company following a series of sexual harassment accusations, some of which date back decades.

Marilyn Manson and Jack Off Jill’s guitarist Daisy Berkowitz died aged 49 last week, with Manson sharing a statement in the wake of his passing.

Berkowitz, real name Scott Putesky, died following a four-year battle with colon cancer. News of his passing was broken by Jack Off Jill on Facebook, while Manson himself has also spoken out to pay tribute.

“Scott Putesky and I made great music together,” he wrote on Instagram. “We had our differences over the years, but I will always remember the good times more. Everyone should listen to ‘Man That You Fear’ in his honour. That was our favourite.”