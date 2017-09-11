Marilyn Manson releases new single ‘We Know Where You Fucking Live’ and announces new album

'We Know Where You Fucking Live' premiered on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show today.

Marilyn Manson has released his latest single ‘We Know Where You Fucking Live’ today (September 11).

The singer premiered the track on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show, and it’s now available to stream on all platforms.

During his appearance on the show, he revealed his forthcoming album ‘Heaven Upside Down’ is due for release on October 6. It will be his 10th studio album.

Manson debuted four tracks from the album back in July, when he performed them live at Budapest Open Air on July 20.

See the full ‘Heaven Upside Down’ tracklisting below:

1. ‘Revelation #12’

2. ‘Tattooed in Reverse’

3. ‘WE KNOW WHERE YOU FUCKING LIVE’

4. ‘SAY10’

5. ‘KILL4ME’

6. ‘Saturnalia’

7. ‘JE$U$ CRI$IS’

8. ‘Blood Honey’

9. ‘Heaven Upside Down’

10. ‘Threats of Romance’

During his appearance on Zane’s show, he described his previous album ‘The Pale Emperor’ as “the opening act” of new musical ambitions.

Manson is touring the UK and Europe this winter, culminating in a show at London’s Wembley Arena. Full dates are below. Tickets are available here.

NOVEMBER 2017

Tuesday 14 – Annexet STOCKHOLM, Sweden

Wednesday 15 – HAL 14 ELSINGNORE, Denmark

Thursday 16 – Sporthalle HAMBURG, Germany

Saturday 18 – Zenith MUNICH, Germany

Sunday 19 – Tip Sport Arena PRAGUE, Czech Republic

Monday 20 – Gasometer VIENNA, Austria

Wednesday 22 – Pala Alpitour TURIN, Italy

Thursday 23 – Samsung Hall ZURICH, Switzerland

Saturday 25 – Velodrom – UFO BERLIN, Germany

Wednesday 29 – Mitsubishi Electric Hall DUSSELDORF, Germany

DECEMBER 2017

Saturday 2 – Forest National BRUSSELS, Belgium

Monday 4 – O2 Academy MANCHESTER, UK

Tuesday 5 – O2 Academy GLASGOW, UK

Wednesday 6 – Civic Theatre WOLVERHAMPTON, UK

Friday 8 – Newport Centre NEWPORT, UK

Saturday 9 – SSE Wembley Arena LONDON, UK