Marilyn Manson praises ‘dangerous’ Rihanna and calls her videos ‘badass’

Shock-rocker calls singer's 'Bitch Better Have My Money' video "hardcore"

Marilyn Manson has praised Rihanna in a new interview, describing her as one of the most “dangerous” artists at the moment.

Manson was speaking on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 radio show when he said: “Rihanna [is] dangerous. I had this conversation with [director] Tom Wyatt, prior to this video coming out. He said, ‘who do you want to compete with like in music and things like that?’ I said, ‘Rihanna.’ [Rihanna’s] ‘Bitch Better Have My Money’ video? That’s a hardcore video.”

“All of her videos are,” Manson added. “I love that video the most because A, it’s hardcore, B, because it puts a bitch having her money type, and C, because Max Mickelson of Hannibal the TV show, my favourite show, is in it. And then, D, if I’m still doing letters; that she swings a girl naked back and forth, gives her crack, kills her and has a yacht, she has a flare gun. And somehow my video is more offensive?”

Manson also spoke favourably of rapper Lil Uzi Vert, saying: “He reminded me so much of me when I started… Just his attitude, not careless, but very specifically fuck you for this reason. It’s not just fuck you all, it’s fuck you for this reason.

Manson’s forthcoming album ‘Heaven Upside Down’ is due for release on October 6. That will be his 10th studio album. He recently shared the video for lead single ‘We Know Where You Fucking Live’.

He also debuted four tracks from the album back in July, when he performed them live at Budapest Open Air on July 20.

Manson made headlines last week after revealing that “piece of shit” Justin Bieber told him that he had made him “relevant” again.

See Manson’s European tour dates below.

NOVEMBER 2017

Tuesday 14 – Annexet STOCKHOLM, Sweden

Wednesday 15 – HAL 14 ELSINGNORE, Denmark

Thursday 16 – Sporthalle HAMBURG, Germany

Saturday 18 – Zenith MUNICH, Germany

Sunday 19 – Tip Sport Arena PRAGUE, Czech Republic

Monday 20 – Gasometer VIENNA, Austria

Wednesday 22 – Pala Alpitour TURIN, Italy

Thursday 23 – Samsung Hall ZURICH, Switzerland

Saturday 25 – Velodrom – UFO BERLIN, Germany

Wednesday 29 – Mitsubishi Electric Hall DUSSELDORF, Germany

DECEMBER 2017

Saturday 2 – Forest National BRUSSELS, Belgium

Monday 4 – O2 Academy MANCHESTER, UK

Tuesday 5 – O2 Academy GLASGOW, UK

Wednesday 6 – Civic Theatre WOLVERHAMPTON, UK

Friday 8 – Newport Centre NEWPORT, UK

Saturday 9 – SSE Wembley Arena LONDON, UK