Watch Johnny Depp star in Marilyn Manson’s gory new video for ‘SAY10’

It all gets pretty NSFW in the visuals for the 'Heaven Upside Down' track

Johnny Depp plays a starring role in Marilyn Manson‘s new video for ‘SAY10’ – watch the gory clip below.

Taken from Manson’s recently-released tenth studio album ‘Heaven Upside Down’, ‘SAY10’ is the second music video to emerge from his latest project – following the visuals for the album’s lead single ‘We Know Where You Fucking Live’.

The typically unsettling video sees Depp and Manson both covered in face paint – Depp in all white, Manson with three prominent black streaks down his face – facing off against one another, before the two stars then scream the lyrics to ‘SAY10”s chorus into the camera.

Later on in the clip, shots alternate between Manson becoming increasingly covered in blood and a hooded figure chasing a woman down a claustrophobic tunnel with a knife.

Speaking about the video, Manson said: “After the balloons have all shrivelled up and are swallowed in the puddles of puke and idealism, don’t look to Me for sympathy. I am here to be all that I am accused of not being. And to be blamed for what you made Me.

“The shots you will hear are from a mouth disguised as a gun. Don’t call this art. This is a hard cock in a room full of vampires and the music, man. The music is My foul blood on your faces.”

Watch the video for ‘SAY10’ below.

Late last month, Manson was hospitalised after a stage prop fell on him during a gig in New York. He’s since had to cancel nine shows from his ‘Heaven Upside Down’ tour.