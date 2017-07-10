Marilyn Manson shares emotional tribute after father’s death

Andrew Trendell
By
'He taught me how to be a man, a fighter and a survivor'

Marilyn Manson has shared a loving tribute after the death of his father.

Manson, real name Brian Warner, broke the news via Instagram over the weekend – sharing a childhood photo with his father along with a touching message.

“Today I lost my father, Hugh Warner,” wrote Manson. “He taught me how to be a man, a fighter and a survivor. He taught me how to shoot a gun. How to drive. How to lead. He will always be the best dad in the world. Somehow and somewhere, I know he is with my mom now.

“I will keep my promise and never let you down. I miss and love you dad”

Earlier this year on Father’s Day, Manson shared another photo with his father – but this time in his matching goth make-up.

The metal icon recently revealed that he’d finished work on his new album, and that it would be called ‘Heaven Upside Down’ rather than ‘SAY10‘. Now, it’s been confirmed that the record will be released later this year via Loma Vista Recordings and Caroline International. Manson’s friend and Sons Of Anarchy co-star Charlie Hunnam said that the album was sounding ‘fucking intense‘.

Manson will then be touring the UK and Europe in the winter – culminating in a show at London’s Wembley Arena. Full dates are below. Tickets are available here.

NOVEMBER 2017
Tuesday 14 –  Annexet STOCKHOLM, Sweden
Wednesday 15 –  HAL 14 ELSINGNORE, Denmark
Thursday 16 –  Sporthalle HAMBURG, Germany
Saturday 18 –  Zenith MUNICH, Germany
Sunday 19 –  Tip Sport Arena PRAGUE, Czech Republic
Monday 20 –  Gasometer VIENNA, Austria
Wednesday 22 –  Pala Alpitour TURIN, Italy
Thursday 23 – Samsung Hall ZURICH, Switzerland
Saturday 25 – Velodrom – UFO BERLIN, Germany
Wednesday 29 – Mitsubishi Electric Hall DUSSELDORF, Germany

DECEMBER 2017
Saturday 2 – Forest National BRUSSELS, Belgium
Monday 4 –  O2 Academy MANCHESTER, UK
Tuesday 5 – O2 Academy GLASGOW, UK
Wednesday 6 – Civic Theatre WOLVERHAMPTON, UK
Friday 8 – Newport Centre NEWPORT, UK
Saturday 9 – SSE Wembley Arena LONDON, UK