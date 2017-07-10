Marilyn Manson shares emotional tribute after father’s death
'He taught me how to be a man, a fighter and a survivor'
Marilyn Manson has shared a loving tribute after the death of his father.
Manson, real name Brian Warner, broke the news via Instagram over the weekend – sharing a childhood photo with his father along with a touching message.
“Today I lost my father, Hugh Warner,” wrote Manson. “He taught me how to be a man, a fighter and a survivor. He taught me how to shoot a gun. How to drive. How to lead. He will always be the best dad in the world. Somehow and somewhere, I know he is with my mom now.
“I will keep my promise and never let you down. I miss and love you dad”
MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)
Earlier this year on Father’s Day, Manson shared another photo with his father – but this time in his matching goth make-up.
Manson will then be touring the UK and Europe in the winter – culminating in a show at London’s Wembley Arena. Full dates are below. Tickets are available here.
NOVEMBER 2017
Tuesday 14 – Annexet STOCKHOLM, Sweden
Wednesday 15 – HAL 14 ELSINGNORE, Denmark
Thursday 16 – Sporthalle HAMBURG, Germany
Saturday 18 – Zenith MUNICH, Germany
Sunday 19 – Tip Sport Arena PRAGUE, Czech Republic
Monday 20 – Gasometer VIENNA, Austria
Wednesday 22 – Pala Alpitour TURIN, Italy
Thursday 23 – Samsung Hall ZURICH, Switzerland
Saturday 25 – Velodrom – UFO BERLIN, Germany
Wednesday 29 – Mitsubishi Electric Hall DUSSELDORF, Germany
DECEMBER 2017
Saturday 2 – Forest National BRUSSELS, Belgium
Monday 4 – O2 Academy MANCHESTER, UK
Tuesday 5 – O2 Academy GLASGOW, UK
Wednesday 6 – Civic Theatre WOLVERHAMPTON, UK
Friday 8 – Newport Centre NEWPORT, UK
Saturday 9 – SSE Wembley Arena LONDON, UK