Marilyn Manson speaks out on his current relationship with Trent Reznor

Will they be working together again?

Marilyn Manson has discussed his current relationship with Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor – revealing that he’d love to work with him again.

Reznor produced Manson’s 1994 debut album ‘Portrait of an American Family’ and released it on his own Nothing Records label, before co-producing ‘Smells Like Children’ and the hugely successful ‘Antichrist Superstar’.

Now, Manson has revealed that watching the recent HBO documentary ‘The Defiant Ones’ (telling the story of the working relationship with Dr Dre and Jimmy Iovine and the music that surrounds it), made him want to ‘reach out to Reznor’.

“He’s the one who’s actually sent me an email, we had sort of mended ways after a long time through [Manson collaborator and producer] Tyler Bates strangely enough,” Manson told Zane Lowe in a new interview with Beats1. “I think it was at some, probably an awards show based on scores or something. I don’t remember the occasion but he emailed me he said, ‘So I’m just passing a little song from Jimmy so I can say I did it’.”

Manson continued: “He goes and he said in the email something along the lines of, ‘it really pisses me off that music’s not dangerous anymore and it reminds me of how great you were and I was and the time, the era.’ Nine Inch Nails was obviously huge to me and to have Trent Reznor meet him, interview him and to sign me was a big impact on my life. All of the past, any sort of squabbles or arguments or disagreements, that shit just went away. Especially seeing that in ‘Defiant Ones’ and him telling me about it. I said by the way, check this, out it’s my face on the side of the Soho House building. “

Asked if he’d like to collaborate with Reznor again, Manson replied: “Yeah, absolutely. We’ve been speaking about things. I don’t know what will happen, I would love to.

“He taught me how to do a lot of things and I’m not even gonna elaborate on that because you’re gonna go weird on that one. No no, he taught me a lot of what I know about music.”

Manson also spoke to Zane about how ‘dangerous’ he thinks Rihanna is, as well as his surreal experiences hanging with friends Johnny Depp, Hunter S Thompson and Josh Homme.

Marilyn Manson releases his new album ‘Heaven Upside Down’ on October 6. He’ll also be touring the UK and Europe this winter, culminating in a show at London’s Wembley Arena. Full dates are below. Tickets are available here. NOVEMBER 2017

Tuesday 14 – Annexet STOCKHOLM, Sweden

Wednesday 15 – HAL 14 ELSINGNORE, Denmark

Thursday 16 – Sporthalle HAMBURG, Germany

Saturday 18 – Zenith MUNICH, Germany

Sunday 19 – Tip Sport Arena PRAGUE, Czech Republic

Monday 20 – Gasometer VIENNA, Austria

Wednesday 22 – Pala Alpitour TURIN, Italy

Thursday 23 – Samsung Hall ZURICH, Switzerland

Saturday 25 – Velodrom – UFO BERLIN, Germany

Wednesday 29 – Mitsubishi Electric Hall DUSSELDORF, Germany DECEMBER 2017

Saturday 2 – Forest National BRUSSELS, Belgium

Monday 4 – O2 Academy MANCHESTER, UK

Tuesday 5 – O2 Academy GLASGOW, UK

Wednesday 6 – Civic Theatre WOLVERHAMPTON, UK

Friday 8 – Newport Centre NEWPORT, UK

Saturday 9 – SSE Wembley Arena LONDON, UK