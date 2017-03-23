Marilyn Manson teases new release date for new album ‘Say10’?

Is The God Of Fuck set to return soon?

Marilyn Manson appears to have teased fans with the new release date for his upcoming album ‘Say10’.

The tenth studio album from ‘The God Of Fuck’ and follow-up to 2015’s acclaimed ‘The Pale Emperor’ was widely believed to be released on 14 February – however this was not the case. When NME approached a spokesman after the album failed to appear on Valentine’s Day, we were told that the album would be released in summer 2017.

Now, he’s shared a cryptic new video on Instagram with the caption ‘6:19. The Time Has Come’. Fans are now speculating as to whether this might mean that the album will arrive on 19 June. However, that date falls on a Monday rather than the usual album release day of Friday.

NME has approached Marilyn Manson’s people for a response.

6:19. The time has come. A post shared by Marilyn Manson (@marilynmanson) on Mar 22, 2017 at 6:18am PDT

As Loudwire reports, there are numerous other fan theories about what this might be a reference to.

Some believe it could referring to a lyrics from the track: ‘If I Was Your Vampire’: “6:19 and I know I’m ready / Drive me off the mountain / You’ll burn, I’ll eat your ashes / The impossible wheels seducing / Our corpse.”

He also tends to quote biblical verses, especially in the run-up to his next record. One of the suitable verses is Ezra 6:19: “And the children of the captivity kept the passover upon the fourteenth day of the first month”. The other is Jonah 6:19: “So when they had rowed about five and twenty or thirty furlongs, they see Jesus walking on the sea, and drawing nigh unto the ship: and they were afraid.”

"And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name." Film by Agata Alexander A post shared by Marilyn Manson (@marilynmanson) on Feb 10, 2017 at 10:48pm PST

As well as unveiling a short video for ‘Say10’ in which he ‘beheads Donald Trump‘, Manson has also revealed that the new album is ‘the last thing that people will expect‘.

“It is, I would say, the last thing people would expect after hearing ‘The Pale Emperor’,” he said. “Coming from the people who I’ve played it to, it’s a combination of ‘Antichrist Superstar’ and ‘Mechanical Animals’ in feeling.”

Manson added: “It wasn’t my intent to go backwards. Everything goes in a full circle and it just becomes, without cannibalising work from the past, the same thing: which is ultimately you. I’m a little over-anxious to release it, so it was done very quickly, but it’s by far the most thematic and over-complicated thing that I’ve done. In a way, it’s deceptively delightful to strangers. It’s like the old saying that the devil’s greatest secret is that people don’t believe he exists.”