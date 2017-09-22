Marilyn Manson thought Justin Bieber was a girl when they first met

"I saw a girl wearing a baby blue shirt and blonde hair."

Marilyn Manson has claimed that he initially mistook Justin Bieber for a girl after the pair first met at a bar.

The shock-rock icon has recently reconciled with Bieber after the pair ended a highly publicised year long feud, which begun after Manson’s image was used on Bieber’s merchandise.

But as he discussed how the pair put the world to rights during a meeting at the bar, Manson revealed how he initially believed that Bieber was a girl.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with NME, Manson said: “I went to meet him at a bar. I saw a girl wearing a baby blue shirt and blonde hair. I was looking for Justin Bieber and then that was Justin Bieber. And then he said that he made me relevant and I said you’re never going to be relevant and then he ran over a paparazzi [sic] leaving church. So God bless him, I hope he does well.”

During the interview, he also ruminated on the state of America and admitted that he wasn’t concerned about Donald Trump’s Presidency after failing to vote in the 2016 US Election.

“It doesn’t worry me any more than any of the other presidents. The only president I ever voted for was Barack Obama. Just because I thought it was such a unique period in history that I wanted to do it just so that I could say I’d done it”, he said.

“I didn’t really think that my vote would make a difference.”

Manson’s tenth album, ‘Heaven Upside Down’ is set for release on October 6 and has been preceded by the release of lead single ‘We Know Where You Fucking Live’.