Marilyn Manson’s ‘We Know Where You Fucking Live’ video features dominatrix nuns with guns

Shock-rocker's new album 'Heaven Upside Down' is out in October

Marilyn Manson has shared a video for his new single ‘We Know Where You Fucking Live’. Scroll below to watch.

The track is taken from Manson’s forthcoming album ‘Heaven Upside Down’, due for release on October 6. That will be his 10th studio album.

Manson debuted four tracks from the album back in July, when he performed them live at Budapest Open Air on July 20.

This new clip features dominatrix nuns with guns, suburban families being terrorised and rocket launchers. Watch beneath.

Manson made headlines earlier this week after revealing that “piece of shit” Justin Bieber told him that he had made him “relevant” again.

See the full ‘Heaven Upside Down’ tracklisting below:

1. ‘Revelation #12’

2. ‘Tattooed in Reverse’

3. ‘WE KNOW WHERE YOU FUCKING LIVE’

4. ‘SAY10’

5. ‘KILL4ME’

6. ‘Saturnalia’

7. ‘JE$U$ CRI$IS’

8. ‘Blood Honey’

9. ‘Heaven Upside Down’

10. ‘Threats of Romance’

During his recent appearance on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show, he described his previous album ‘The Pale Emperor’ as “the opening act” of new musical ambitions.

Manson is touring the UK and Europe this winter, culminating in a show at London’s Wembley Arena. Full dates are below. Tickets are available here.

NOVEMBER 2017

Tuesday 14 – Annexet STOCKHOLM, Sweden

Wednesday 15 – HAL 14 ELSINGNORE, Denmark

Thursday 16 – Sporthalle HAMBURG, Germany

Saturday 18 – Zenith MUNICH, Germany

Sunday 19 – Tip Sport Arena PRAGUE, Czech Republic

Monday 20 – Gasometer VIENNA, Austria

Wednesday 22 – Pala Alpitour TURIN, Italy

Thursday 23 – Samsung Hall ZURICH, Switzerland

Saturday 25 – Velodrom – UFO BERLIN, Germany

Wednesday 29 – Mitsubishi Electric Hall DUSSELDORF, Germany

DECEMBER 2017

Saturday 2 – Forest National BRUSSELS, Belgium

Monday 4 – O2 Academy MANCHESTER, UK

Tuesday 5 – O2 Academy GLASGOW, UK

Wednesday 6 – Civic Theatre WOLVERHAMPTON, UK

Friday 8 – Newport Centre NEWPORT, UK

Saturday 9 – SSE Wembley Arena LONDON, UK