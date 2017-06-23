Marina and the Diamonds shares surprise new song ‘Disconnect’ with Clean Bandit

It's the first new music Marina's released since she announced she was 'taking a little break'.

Marina and the Diamonds has shared a surprise new song, ‘Disconnect’, a collaboration with Clean Bandit.

As Clean Bandit explained on Twitter, they actually performed the song with Marina two years ago, but this is the first time fans have heard a finished studio version. Listen on Spotify below.

‘Disconnect’ is the first new music Marina has released since she announced in April 2016 that she would be “taking a little break”.

Marina said at the time, as she completed the campaign for her acclaimed ‘Froot’ album: “It feels very bittersweet ending this era, because I’ve enjoyed it so much, and it’s been so helpful for me creatively. It’s been an absolute dream. I achieved so many things that I’ve been trying to for many years. Now, I’m gonna take a little break to do some different things.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

“I’ve been on the road for seven years,” she added. “I’ve had an amazing, amazing experience. This isn’t goodbye for good, it’s just for a short while.”

‘Disconnect’ follows a pair of Number One hits from Clean Bandit: ‘Rockabye’ featuring Anne-Marie and Sean Paul, and ‘Symphony’ featuring Zara Larsson. The electro group’s second album is expected to arrive at some point later this year.