Marina and the Diamonds shares surprise new song ‘Disconnect’ with Clean Bandit

It's the first new music Marina's released since she announced she was 'taking a little break'.

Marina and the Diamonds has shared a surprise new song, ‘Disconnect’, a collaboration with Clean Bandit.

As Clean Bandit explained on Twitter, they actually performed the song with Marina two years ago, but this is the first time fans have heard a finished studio version. Listen on Spotify below.

‘Disconnect’ is the first new music Marina has released since she announced in April 2016 that she would be “taking a little break”.

Marina said at the time, as she completed the campaign for her acclaimed ‘Froot’ album: “It feels very bittersweet ending this era, because I’ve enjoyed it so much, and it’s been so helpful for me creatively. It’s been an absolute dream. I achieved so many things that I’ve been trying to for many years. Now, I’m gonna take a little break to do some different things.”

“I’ve been on the road for seven years,” she added. “I’ve had an amazing, amazing experience. This isn’t goodbye for good, it’s just for a short while.”

‘Disconnect’ follows a pair of Number One hits from Clean Bandit: ‘Rockabye’ featuring Anne-Marie and Sean Paul, and ‘Symphony’ featuring Zara Larsson. The electro group’s second album is expected to arrive at some point later this year.