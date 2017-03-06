BBC apologises after mistakenly announcing death of The Fall frontman Mark E Smith on his 60th birthday

BBC Music account tweeted 'RIP Mark E Smith'

The BBC erroneously announced that The Fall frontman Mark E Smith had passed away in a tweet posted at the weekend on his 60th birthday.

The tweet in question came from the BBC Music Twitter account and read “RIP Mark E Smith”, along with a sad emoji and an image of the music icon.

The mistake came on the singer’s 60th birthday, with a spokesperson for the BBC confirming that there had been a mix-up, saying in a statement: “This was a genuine human error and the message was posted by mistake and swiftly deleted. We apologise for the error.”

BBC Music later tweeted a similar message that instead read “Happy 60th Mark E Smith” along with a party-popper emoji. See that beneath.

The Fall released their latest album ‘Sub-Lingual Tablet’ in 2015.

Mark E Smith spoke to NME that same year when he blamed Tony Blair for the lack of working-class people in music, stating that “there was always privilege in music, but nowadays you don’t have a chance in hell”.

“To be honest I said about 12 years ago all this was happening,” he said. “Blair started it. The posh dads don’t say to their kids any more, ‘Don’t be in a group.’ They see U2 and they’re saying, ‘Be in a group, make money.'”