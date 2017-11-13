Mark Hamill responds to porg-hating Star Wars fans in the best way
There's still over a month to go...
Mark Hamill has responded to porg-hating Star Wars fans by reminding them that there’s still just over a month for him to troll them with images of the adorable creatures.
With the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi looming ever closer, Star Wars fans have been sharing their opinions on the new creatures – which are described as the franchise’s answer to puffins.
And while the reaction has been largely positive, there’s still some naysayers who are giving them the Jar Jar Binks treatment.
“Y’know what? I already hate #Porgs. They’re a really soulless, almost antithetical addition to the #StarWars universe”, one wrote.
Another said: “I will hate porgs even more if (when) they don’t serve any purpose to the plot.”
But Hamill is having none of their cynicism – and responded with a meme that showed their tiny faces superimposed into an image of Edvard Munch’s The Scream.
“When you realize there are only 33 days to troll you until #TheLastJedi”, he defiantly wrote.
Star Wars: The Last Jedi will see Hamill make his full return to the franchise after his reintroduction came at the very end of the Force Awakens.
In August, he teased that Luke will be a “changed man” in the next instalment, amid rumours that he may have turned to the dark side.
“Luke changed, I think, more than the other characters in the original trilogy, from callow farm boy to a Jedi in training to finally a Jedi master”, he told the Associated Press.
Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits cinemas on December 15 2017.