Mark Hamill responds to porg-hating Star Wars fans in the best way

There's still over a month to go...

Mark Hamill has responded to porg-hating Star Wars fans by reminding them that there’s still just over a month for him to troll them with images of the adorable creatures.

With the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi looming ever closer, Star Wars fans have been sharing their opinions on the new creatures – which are described as the franchise’s answer to puffins.

And while the reaction has been largely positive, there’s still some naysayers who are giving them the Jar Jar Binks treatment.