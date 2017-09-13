Mark Ronson is being sued for ‘Uptown Funk’ again

The producer and collaborator Bruno Mars were previously sued for copyright infringement in 2016

Mark Ronson is being sued over ‘Uptown Funk’ for a second time.

The hit single was released in 2014 and won Ronson two Grammys in 2016, including Record Of The Year. The same year, he and collaborator Bruno Mars were sued for copyright infringement by Minneapolis band Collage, who claimed the track was “an obvious, strikingly and/or substantially similar copy” of their 1983 single ‘Young Girls.’

Now, the song is at the centre of another copyright dispute. Lastrada Entertainment, who own the rights to Roger and Zapp’s 1980 song ‘More Bounce To The Ounce’ have filed a lawsuit against Ronson, claiming he copied the track.

As the Daily Mail reports, the lawsuit alleges Mars’ vocals copy a precise 48 seconds of ‘More Bounce To The Ounce’. Court documents claim that Ronson has previously cited Roger and Zapp as influences on his music.

Lastrada Entertainment is suing Ronson, Sony, Spotify, Apple and several producers. Ronson has yet to comment on the new lawsuit.

Two more acts have previously claimed that ‘Uptown Funk’ copied their own work. Three members of The Gap Band were added as songwriters to the track as part of a settlement that recognised the influence of their song ‘Oops! Upside Your Head’. Serbian singer Viktorija also claimed that the hit single copied her song ‘Ulice Mracne Nisu Za Devojke’.