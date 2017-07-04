"We're working on some other things".

Mark Wahlberg has hinted that he’s recorded new music with DJ Khaled.

The Transformers star, who previously fronted hip-hop group Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch, suggested that he is working with the in-demand producer after the pair initially met up.

Mark told HipHopDX: “I’ve spoken to [DJ Khaled] a couple times. We’re working on some other things.”

During the same interview, he also paid tribute to Mobb Deep rapper Prodigy, after he died last month at the age of 42, hailing him for representing Queensbridge Houses – the New York housing development where he grew up.

“Between what they did for Queensbridge and Nas and what they did for that whole era that was when music, especially hip-hop was at its best. They’ve done so many things. I wouldn’t say one particular thing. He was a legend from Queensbridge and he will be missed”, he said.

Meanwhile, Mark recently returned to the Transformers franchise for Transformers: The Last Knight, which opened to an all-time low in the US after grossing $69 million (£54 million) in its first days of release.

Transformers: The Last Knight is the fifth instalment in the Michael Bay franchise, and the first to not make $100 million or more in its first weekend of release.