Marmozets announce October headline tour

The band will hit the road for an 11-date tour following appearances at Reading & Leeds

Marmozets have announced details of a new UK headline tour to take place in October.

The West Yorkshire five-piece released their debut album ‘The Weird And Wonderful Marmozets’ in 2014.

The band are preparing to release the follow-up to that record. The forthcoming second album has been produced Gil Norton (Pixies, Foo Fighters) and details of its release are expected to be announced soon.

Marmozets’ UK tour will kick off at Hull venue The Welly Club on October 17. The group will play 11 dates in total, ending at Portsmouth’s Wedgewood Rooms on October 30.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale at 9am on Friday August 18 and can be purchased here.

Marmozets’ tour dates are as follows:

Hull, The Welly Club (October 17)

Middlesbrough, The Empire (18)

Glasgow, Saint Luke’s (19)

Leeds, Brudenell Social Club (21)

Manchester, Academy 3 (22)

Birmingham, O2 Academy 2 (23)

London, The Garage (25)

Norwich, Arts Centre (27)

Bristol, The Fleece (28)

Bournemouth, The Old Fire Station (29)

Portsmouth, Wedgewood Rooms (30)

Ahead of the tour, Marmozets will also appear at this year’s Reading & Leeds festivals, where they will perform on the NME/BBC Radio 1 Stage at both legs of the event.

Guitarist Jack Bottomley told NME earlier this year that the forthcoming album will show the group’s “progress”. “We’ve always been a band that likes to progress,” he said. “We’ve all grown as people since our first album, we’ve toured a hell of a lot and had the pleasure of sharing stages with many bands that have inspired us and opened doors to sounds we’ve never heard before.

“Everything is a lot more structured and there’s a clearer vibe on this. All the songs fit nicely together like a jigsaw for this second album – whereas I feel with the first, it was very disjointed in places almost as if all the jigsaw pieces didn’t quiet fit at times. We’re definitely excited about where we’re going.”