Marmozets share video for new track ‘Habits’ and reveal details of second album ‘Knowing What You Know Now’

Band will release second record in January 2018

Marmozets have announced details of their second album and shared a new track from it.

The Yorkshire band released debut record ‘The Weird and Wonderful Marmozets’ in 2014 and will now follow it with ‘Knowing What You Know Now’ on January 26, 2018.

The LP was recorded with producer Gil Norton (Foo Fighters, Pixies) and includes recent single ‘Play’.

The group have now unveiled another new track, ‘Habits’, from the record (watch its video below). ‘Habits’ is, according to guitarist Sam Macintyre, “about certain people having certain habits that aren’t good, and getting very carried away.”

On the new album as a whole, Macintyre added: “We created the album for ourselves. It’s not that we don’t care about our fans – we absolutely love them – but the reason they like what we do is because of the way we are.”

Singer Becca MacIntyre said: “We don’t do things because they’re cool; we do them because they feel right”.

Marmozets recently spoke to NME about their new record.

“It’s all stuff that we’d written not too long before recording it. We’d written a bunch of stuff in the two year gap we’ve had since playing and everything, and it wasn’t a sense of proving to anyone – it was proving to ourselves I think”, guitarist Jack Bottomley told NME when asked about whether they had a point to prove with the new record.

He added: “The first one went down really well and it gave us huge opportunities to tour the world and go to countries we never thought we’d be able to go to. To come out with a new song and for that to go down so well is a real ‘cool, people are digging where we want to be’”.

The album’s tracklist is as below:

1. ‘Play’

2. ‘Habits’

3. ‘Meant To Be’

4. ‘Major System Error’

5. ‘Insomnia’

6. ‘Lost In Translation’

7. ‘Start Again’

8. ‘Like A Battery’

9. ‘New Religion’

10. ‘Me & You’

11. ‘Suffocation’

12. ‘Run With The Rhythm’

Marmozets play the following live dates:

October 2017

17th – Hull, The Welly Club

18th – Middlesbrough, The Empire

19th – Glasgow, Saint Luke’s

21st – Leeds, Brudenell Social Club (community room) (SOLD OUT)

22nd – Manchester, Academy 3

23rd – Birmingham, O2 Academy 2

25th – London, The Garage (SOLD OUT)

27th – Norwich, Arts Centre

28th – Bristol, The Fleece (SOLD OUT)

29th – Bournemouth, The Old Fire Station

30th – Portsmouth, Wedgewood Rooms

February 2018

7th – London, ULU (ADDED DATE)