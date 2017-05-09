Married couple arrested for pretending to be Adele’s manager

Justin Jackson and Angel Lii were trying to bag Kendrick Lamar tickets while posing as Jonathan Dickins.

A married couple have been arrested after posing as Adele‘s manager Jonathan Dickins.

Justin Jackson and Angel Lii reportedly posed as Dickins in order to secure free tickets to see Kendrick Lamar at Rolling Loud Festival.

This isn’t the first time the couple have posed as Dickins; according to Billboard, Jackson and Lii have also previously impersonated the manager in order to request tickets and merch from artists including Rihanna, Drake, Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams, Usher, and Chris Brown.

Some of the representatives of those artists highlighted the issue to Dickins himself over a year ago, which then led to an investigation.

They were finally captured after their attempt to get into the Rolling Loud festival, after Dickins was alerted by Lamar’s label Top Dawg Entertainment. Dickins then alerted Detective Steven Kaufman who later posed as a production manager and arranged for Jackson and Lii to pick up the tickets.

Both Jackson and Lii were quickly arrested by police for grand theft and identity theft.

Jackson has reportedly impersonated representatives for the likes of Madonna, Oprah Winfrey and Barack Obama.

He served two years in Florida after “borrowing” $2.4 million in jewellery, claiming them to be for Madonna. He later sold his haul to a pawn shop in Florida.

So far no comment has been made by Dickins on the situation. He has worked with Adele since 2006. In 2012, Adele presented Dickins with the Manager of the Year award at the Music Week Awards.

Meanwhile, Adele celebrated her birthday in style, dressing up as Catherine Tate’s infamous ‘Nan’ character – straggling hair and all.

The singer celebrated her 29th birthday dressed as Joannie Taylor, the nan from The Catherine Tate Show, posting a 4×4 photo-booth print of herself as ‘Nan’ on Twitter and Instagram last week (May 6).