Martin Garrix teases his collaboration with Justin Bieber

Garrix says that when they make music, 'it's just two friends hanging out'.

Martin Garrix has discussed his planned collaboration with Justin Bieber.

The Dutch DJ-producer is supporting Bieber on the Australian leg of his Purpose World Tour, which begins next month, and at the pop singer’s huge Barclaycard presents British Summer Time Hyde Park show on July 2.

Speaking to NME backstage at last night’s V05 NME Awards 2017, Garrix said: “We’ve been in the studio and we have some rough ideas, but we have no actual song yet where we’re both like, ‘OK, this is what we’re gonna release.'”

“But we go on tour next week,” he added, “[So we’ll have] three weeks in the studio, touring, travelling, making music and performing – it’s going to be fun.”

Discussing the vibe when they make music together, Garrix said: “It’s just two friends hanging out. It’s just chilling, playing music, coming up with ideas and having a good time.”

Garrix’s latest single, ‘Scared To Be Lonely’, is a collaboration with rising star Dua Lipa, who was named Best New Artist at last night’s V05 NME Awards 2017. Dua Lipa also performed her song ‘Be The One’ on the night and generally had a great time at the awards show at the O2 Academy Brixton.