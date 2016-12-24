Martin Shkreli claims to have bought Lil Wayne’s ‘Tha Carter V’

The rapper doesn't know how he got hold of the record

Martin Shkreli has claimed that he has purchased Lil Wayne’s long-awaited album ‘Tha Carter V’.

The pharmaceutical executive told followers on his Periscope channel that he had just bought “the most exclusive” and the “most sought after” rap album.

He asked those watching the stream to guess what the record was, before revealing its identity by playing a short clip of one track. “It’s about me,” he boasted to the camera afterwards.

“This is going to make Wu-Tang look like nothing,” he said, referring to his previous purchase of the only copy of the hip-hop group’s ‘Once Upon A Time In Shaolin’, as Consequence Of Sound reports.

Shkreli had promised to release that record to the public if Donald Trump became President. The day after the US election, he took to Periscope to share clips of the album.

The Wu-Tang Clan record set Shkreli back $2million. When asked by a viewer what price ‘Tha Carter V’ came at, he responded: “That’s between me and the seller.”

‘Tha Carter V’ was scheduled for release in 2013, but disagreements between Lil Wayne and his label boss Birdman have seen it held back. The rapper has spoken out many times about wanting to leave his Cash Money Records label.

According to TMZ, a source close to Lil Wayne has confirmed the record played by Shkreli over Periscope is the real thing. The rapper’s team have reportedly launched an investigation into how Shkreli obtained the record, especially given Weezy is apparently yet to give Birdman the finished version.