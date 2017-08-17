Martin Shkreli juror dismissed because he said he couldn’t be impartial after Shkreli ‘disrespected the Wu-Tang Clan’

Transcripts from the pharmaceutical CEO's fraud trial show how hard it was to find an unbiased jury

Transcripts from Martin Shkreli‘s fraud trial have revealed a number of jurors were dismissed because they felt they couldn’t be impartial.

Exclusive NME offer: Save £10 on Amazon Music Unlimited plans with code NME10

One juror, given the number 59 in the proceedings, stated that Wu-Tang Clan were part of the reason he could not give a fair hearing to both the prosecution and the defence.

The pharmaceutical CEO was convicted on three counts of fraud in a Manhattan federal court earlier this month.

Harper’s reports that over 200 jurors were dismissed before the trial could begin. Juror number 59 told the judge he could not serve on the jury because “totally he is guilty and in no way can I let him slide out of anything”.

Asked whether that was his “attitude toward anyone charged with a crime who has not been proven guilty”, juror number 59 responded: “It’s my attitude towards his entire demeanour, what he has done to people.” After being dismissed, he added: “And he disrespected the Wu-Tang Clan.”

Shkreli was revealed to be the buyer behind the sole copy of Wu-Tang Clan’s double album ‘Once Upon A Time In Shaolin’ in 2015. He paid $2million for the record, with the stipulation that he doesn’t release it commerically for 88 years. Shkreli later engaged in a war of words with several Wu-Tang members, including Ghostface Killah.

After promising to leak unreleased Nirvana, The Beatles and Wu-Tang Clan music if Donald Trump was elected President of the United States, Shkreli aired several songs from the Wu-Tang record in a livestream in the hours after the election (November 9).

Other jurors dismissed from the trial cited his hiking of the price of AIDS drug Daraprim by 5,556% from £10 to £577 as influencing their opinion of him.

Juror number 144 said he couldn’t be impartial during the trial because Shkreli “kind of looks like a dick”. Juror number 77 said: “From everything I’ve seen on the news, everything I’ve read, I believe the defendant is the face of corporate greed in America.”

Juror number 52, meanwhile, described Shkreli as a “snake”.