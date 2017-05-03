Martin Shkreli leaks unreleased Lil Wayne track featuring Kendrick Lamar

Shkreli previously leaked unreleased Wu-Tang Clan to mark Trump's election win

Martin Shkreli has leaked two more unreleased Lil Wayne tracks, one of which featuring Kendrick Lamar.

The former pharmaceutical CEO has become something of an internet hate figure in the past year or so, having first made headlines after his company increased the price of Aids drug Daraprim by 5,556% from £10 to £577.

Shkreli was later revealed to be the buyer behind the sole copy of Wu-Tang Clan’s double album ‘Once Upon A Time In Shaolin’ in 2015. He paid $2million for the record, with the stipulation that he doesn’t release it commerically for 88 years. Shkreli later engaged in a war of words with several Wu-Tang members, including Ghostface Killah.

After promising to leak unreleased Nirvana, The Beatles and Wu-Tang Clan music if Trump was elected, Shkreli aired several songs from the Wu-Tang record in a livestream after Trump’s election win.

He also leaked a track from Lil Wayne’s long-delayed Carter V album back in December before promising not to share any further unreleased material after being approached by the rapper’s lawyers.

However, Shkreli has now aired two more Lil Wayne tracks in a recent livestream. The first, thought to be called ‘Mona Lisa’, features Lamar, while the second is thought to be called ‘The Life Of Carter’.

You can hear snippets of both tracks below via TMZ.

Earlier this year Shkreli has had his Twitter account suspended following claims of harassment made by a female journalist.

A Twitter spokesperson said at the time: “The Twitter Rules prohibit targeted harassment, and we will take action on accounts violating those policies.”