Martin Shkreli might have bought a fake Wu-Tang album

The 'Pharma Bro' looks to have been duped

Martin Shkreli’s supposedly one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang Clan album might not be a Wu-Tang album at all, if a new report is to be believed.

The self-styled ‘Pharma Bro’ – who was convicted of fraud last month – notoriously purchased the sole copy of the legendary hip-hop group’s ‘Once Upon A Time In Shaolin’ album back in 2015. Shkreli has entered into a war of words with the Wu Tang since purchasing the album, including one threat he made in February 2016 when he said he’d “smack Ghostface Killah right in the face”.

The latest development in the saga is now being played out on the battlefields of eBay, where Shkreli has appeared to put ‘Once Upon A Time In Shaolin’ up for auction.

Now, according to Bloomberg, it appears ‘Once Upon A Time In Shaolin’ is not a Wu-Tang album at all, with Shkreli instead falling for a well-made dupe. Instead, it appears the record belongs to Moroccan producer and RZA protégé Cilvaringz. Read the report – which interviews a number of Clan members and their associates – in full here.

Shkreli’s eBay auction is set to finish tomorrow (September 16).

The description of the listing begins with the declaration: “This is the one and only Wu-Tang album.”

“I decided to purchase this album as a gift to the Wu-Tang Clan for their tremendous musical output,” it reads. “Instead I received scorn from at least one of their (least-intelligent) members, and the world at large failed to see my purpose of putting a serious value behind music. I will be curious to see if the world values music nearly as much as I have. I have donated to many rock bands and rappers over the years to ensure they can continue to produce their art when few others would.”