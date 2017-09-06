Martin Shkreli appears to be selling his Wu-Tang Clan album on eBay

The disgraced entrepreneur seems to be behind the listing, and says that he may just "break the album in frustration" before the auction ends

Martin Shkreli has appeared to put up the Wu-Tang Clan album he bought for $2 million on eBay.

The self-styled ‘Pharma Bro’ – who was convicted of fraud last month – notoriously purchased the sole copy of the legendary hip-hop group’s ‘Once Upon A Time In Shaolin’ album back in 2015.

Shkreli has entered into a war of words with the Wu Tang since purchasing the album, including one threat he made in February 2016 when he said he’d “smack Ghostface Killah right in the face”.

The latest development in the saga is now being played out on the battlefields of eBay, where Shkreli has appeared to put ‘Once Upon A Time In Shaolin’ up for auction.

Auctioning under the name @martishkrel_7, the listing comes with a photo of Shkreli apparently holding the album in question. The auction will end on September 16, with the bidding currently at $95,000 and rising – Shkreli is also charging $22.50 for postage.

The description of the listing begins with the declaration: “This is the one and only Wu-Tang album.”

“I decided to purchase this album as a gift to the Wu-Tang Clan for their tremendous musical output,” it reads. “Instead I received scorn from at least one of their (least-intelligent) members, and the world at large failed to see my purpose of putting a serious value behind music. I will be curious to see if the world values music nearly as much as I have. I have donated to many rock bands and rappers over the years to ensure they can continue to produce their art when few others would.

“At any time I may cancel this sale and I may even break this album in frustration,” he continues. “I will donate half of the sale proceeds to medical research. I am not selling to raise cash–my companies and I have record amounts of cash on hand. I hope someone with a bigger heart for music can be found for this one-of-a-kind piece and makes it available for the world to hear.”

Shkreli claims to have “not carefully listened to the album”, and says that he will “pay legal expenses for the buyer up to $25,000 to ensure the final purchase details are mutually agreeable”.