Marvel to honour Nirvana, Guns N’ Roses and more with new comic book covers

The famed comic publisher have previously transformed artworks by the likes of Kanye West, Frank Ocean and Beyoncé

Nirvana and Guns N’ Roses are among the iconic bands set to be honoured with tribute comic book covers by Marvel in the coming months.

The publishers have previously paid homage to hip-hop artists with special covers, with the likes of Kanye West, Frank Ocean and Beyoncé honoured in recent times.

Marvel will honour rock bands for the first time this autumn with the new variant covers, with classic album artworks from the likes of Nirvana and Guns N’ Roses among those to receive the artistic treatment.

Nirvana’s classic ‘Nevermind’ and Guns N’ Roses’ ‘Appetite For Destruction’ will be honoured along with The Clash‘s ‘London Calling’ and Blondie‘s ‘Parallel Lines’. See the transformed artworks below.

Last month, Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic responded to a viral ‘photo’ of the band’s late frontman Kurt Cobain with the late rapper The Notorious B.I.G.

The image, which showed the frontman and the rapper in the back of a car, was recently shared on Instagram by rapper A$AP Ferg, who wrote in a caption: “Hands down the best picture I ever seen in my life.”

Novoselic joined in on the joke, saying that the person holding the cigarettes in the picture was Tupac.