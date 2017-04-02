Listen to Mary J. Blige’s new collaboration with Kanye West, ‘Love Yourself’

It's taken from Blige's forthcoming thirteenth studio album, 'Strength of a Woman'

Mary J. Blige has shared her new collaboration with Kanye West in the form of ‘Love Yourself’ – listen to the new single below.

The song has emerged just weeks before the release of Blige’s thirteenth studio album. ‘Strength Of A Woman’ is set to hit shelves on April 28, which will also feature guest contributions from Migos‘ Quavo, Kaytranada and Missy Elliott.

Ahead of the album’s full release later this month, Blige has shared ‘Love Yourself’ – which champions the notion of self-love. West features with a guest verse that follows the same theme, rapping: “I decided not to use my colour as a handicap / He a designer, artist, producer, and he rap.”

Listen to Mary J. Blige’s new song with Kanye West, ‘Love Yourself’, below.

Meanwhile, West appears to be close to releasing new music after one of his collaborators disclosed that the follow-up to the 2012 compilation ‘Cruel Summer’ has been completed.

CyHi The Prynce claimed last month that the long-awaited ‘Cruel Winter’ was “really done.”

“To be all the way honest with y’all, it’s really done,” he revealed in an interview with Complex. “The thing is, it’s so many superstars, to get everybody on one accord and moving at the same time is tough. We got enough to put a ‘Cruel Winter’, ‘Cruel Summer’, ‘Cruel Autumn’, and ‘Cruel Spring’ out.”