Matt Mondanile responds to sexual misconduct allegations

Ex-Real Estate and current Ducktails musician has been accused of "unacceptable treatment of women"

Real Estate‘s former guitarist Matt Mondanile – also known for his solo project Ducktails – has issued a response to allegations of sexual misconduct.

The New Jersey indie band parted ways with Mondanile in May 2016, with a statement at the time suggesting that Mondanile was “focusing on his own Ducktails project”. However, Mondanile’s former band recently released a new statement saying that they “fired” the guitarist due to his alleged “unacceptable treatment of women”. SPIN later published a detailed account of multiple women alleging that Mondanile had been sexually inappropriate towards them.

Mondanile had initially told Pitchfork that he had “done nothing wrong at all”. Now the musician’s lawyers have issued a full statement to Pitchfork, saying that he is “endlessly sorry for my inappropriate behaviour”. Mondanile continues to “apologise to everyone and anyone who was affected by this” and say that he “never intended to hurt anyone emotionally or otherwise”.

The statement also claims that “much of what has been written and talked about is false and defamatory” and reveals that Real Estate and Mondanile had signed a “leaving agreement” that “prohibits both him and the band members from making any negative or derogatory statements about the other”. The band are accused of “violating” the terms of the agreement by “protecting themselves by sidestepping the controversy to protect the band’s commercial viability”.

You can read the statement in full below:

Recently, there have been allegations and articles circulating regarding Musician Matthew Mondanile’s past conduct toward women. This statement, issued through his attorneys, is intended as a general response to what has been written. First and foremost, Matt would like to apologize: “I am endlessly sorry for my inappropriate behavior. I took advantage of my position as a musician, though I never intended to hurt anyone emotionally or otherwise. I’ve been an insensitive creep and again I apologize to everyone and anyone who was affected by this. I respect and commend the women who have come forward. Their breaking silence has compelled me to seek a more intense course of self-reflection, and personal development. I make no excuses for my behavior, I only want everyone to be ok. Words cannot convey how truly sorry I am.” Despite Matt’s attorneys’ legal analysis of the allegations, Matt has insisted that nothing be said that blames or casts aspersions upon his accusers. Much of what has been written and talked about is false and defamatory. Nonetheless, Matthew accepts responsibility for his less than exemplary behavior. Matt realizes that in his eagerness for physical contact and gratification, he has been far from sensitive in his pursuit of women. However, Matt’s attorneys insist that it should be known that for each of the instances described in the media and online, there are two sides to these stories. Regarding Real Estate, the band required Matt to sign a “leaving agreement” in February 2016 that prohibits both him and the band members from making any negative or derogatory statements about the other, or that may negatively affect the other’s reputation and career. In violating the terms of the agreement, Real Estate band members were not “protecting the victims,” they were instead protecting themselves by sidestepping the controversy to protect the band’s commercial viability.

Real Estate’s most recent album ‘In Mind’ was released in March. It was their first record since Mondanile’s departure.