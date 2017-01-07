Listen to Matthew E. White and Flo Morrissey cover The Velvet Underground’s ‘Sunday Morning’

Song appears on upcoming covers album 'Gentlewoman, Ruby Man'

Matthew E. White and Flo Morrissey have covered ‘Sunday Morning’ by The Velvet Underground. It will appear on their upcoming collaborative covers album titled ‘Gentlewoman, Ruby Man’.

The 10-track collection, due out January 13, sees the two musicians covering the likes of Frank Ocean, Leonard Cohen, and James Blake.

The duo have previously shared their covers of Little Wings’ ‘Look At What The Light Did’ and Bee Gees’ ‘Grease’. Releasing the third track from the album, ‘Sunday Morning’ is taken from The Velvet Underground’s 1967 debut album. You can listen to it below.

You can see the full tracklisting for ‘Gentlewoman, Ruby Man’ below.

01. Look At What The Light Did (Little Wings cover)

02. Thinking ‘Bout You (Frank Ocean cover)

03. Looking For You (Nino Ferrer cover)

04. Colour of Anything (James Blake cover)

05. Everybody Loves the Sunshine (Roy Ayers cover)

06. Grease (Bee Gees cover)

07. Suzanne (Leonard Cohen cover)

08. Sunday Morning (Velvet Underground cover)

09. Heaven Can Wait (Charlotte Gainsbourg cover)

10. Govindam (George Harrison cover)

Last month (December), it was announced that The Velvet Underground, Nina Simone and Sly Stone will be honoured at the 2017 Grammy Special Merit Awards.

The honourees will be celebrated as part of the pre-Grammy Awards festivities next month (February).

In honouring The Velvet Underground, the Recording Academy wrote: “Despite a relatively brief lifespan and limited commercial success, The Velvet Underground are now recognised as one of the most influential rock bands of all time. Comprising Lou Reed, John Cale, Sterling Morrison, and Maureen ‘Moe’ Tucker, the band was, perhaps, ahead of their time, both visually and sonically. Often dubbed the quintessential proto-punk band, they’ve continued to be the benchmark for countless modern-rock movements over the past 50 years.”