The 1975 frontman Matty Healy has revealed his “favourite” pop musician.

Taking to Twitter, the singer expressed that Lorde was his current pop fixation, saying, “I love her.”

Writing all in lower-case, Healy said, “my favourite pop star is lorde I love her I rate she’s well clever”. See the tweet below:

Many fans have replied to the tweet calling on the pair to “collab”.

Last year, Lorde expressed similar warmth for Healy’s band, calling ‘Somebody Else’ a “perfect classic forever song”. In December, she announced that the track had been her most-listened to single on Spotify.

Earlier in the summer, the pair were joined over Twitter again as they exchanged Joni Mitchell lyrics together.

Lorde raised her fans’ hopes earlier this week by teasing new music, along with the words “will u love me? will u?”



The 1975 recently unveiled that they would be donating a signed guitar for the charity event Festifeel, aimed at raising breast cancer awareness. Tickets for the raffle auction are on sale for £5 from this Sunday, with just 200 tickets available for The 1975’s signed guitar.