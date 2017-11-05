Matty Healy teases a new The 1975 EP

The band have already confirmed the release of their third album 'Music For Cars' for next year

Matty Healy has teased fans with the suggestion that The 1975 will release a new EP ahead of their third album.

The band released their second record ‘I Like It When You Sleep, For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It‘ in February 2016. In a four-star review, NME said of it: “Any record that burrows as deep into your psyche as ‘I Like It…’ should be considered essential. It’s hugely clever and wryly funny, too.”

Earlier today (November 5), Healy posted on Twitter: “Okay – one more EP”. One fan quoted a tweet Healy posted last year promising new music in 2017, tagging the band’s manager Jamie Oborne and calling the frontman “a liar”.

Oborne responded: “Wait and see”. He told another fan, meanwhile, there were “some treats coming”. See the tweets below.

Meanwhile, The 1975 have already confirmed details of their forthcoming third album. The record will be called ‘Music For Cars’, which was also the name of the band’s third EP, released in 2013.

“‘Music For Cars’ was an EP named for our love for Brian Eno,” Healy explained to NME of the title earlier this year. “We’re using it as the album title now because of how meta and self-referential everything has become in the world of The 1975, and ‘Music For Cars’ was always my favourite title of everything we’d ever done, so it kinda made sense to wrap it up that way.”

The album is expected to be released on June 1, 2018, after Healy repeated the date throughout the group’s Latitude headline set in July and also tweeted that date along with the album title around the same time.