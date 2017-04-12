Max Martin said Lorde’s ‘Green Light’ was ‘incorrect songwriting’

The New Zealand pop star returns with her second album 'Melodrama' in June

Lorde has given her first big interview around new album ‘Melodrama’, revealing in it she consulted Swedish producer and songwriter Max Martin about the single ‘Green Light’.

Martin has worked with some of the biggest names in pop music and has written for the likes of Britney Spears, Backstreet Boys, Kelis, Katy Perry and Taylor Swift.

Speaking to the New York Times, Lorde (whose real name is Ella Yellich-O’Connor’) said she asked him his opinion on the song, which was the first to be revealed from her forthcoming second album.

“He had a very specific opinion, which had to do with the melodic math – shortening a part,” she said of the consultation. She also said Martin had described the track as an example of “incorrect songwriting”.

“This wasn’t an insult,” she explained. “Just a statement of fact… It’s a strange piece of music.”

In the interview, Lorde also revealed that the record is meant to depict one house party, moving through the stages of “where a great song comes on and you’re ecstatic, and then there’s that moment later on where you’re alone in the bathroom, looking in the mirror, you don’t think you look good, and you start feeling horrible.”

When ‘Green Light’ was revealed, she told Zane Lowe the character she inhibited in the song was like “the drunk girl at the party dancing around, crying about her ex-boyfriend, who everyone thinks is a mess.” She added: “That’s her tonight and tomorrow she starts to rebuild.”

‘Melodrama’ is released on June 16 and is the follow-up to Lorde’s 2013 debut ‘Pure Heroine‘.