Mazzy Star drummer Keith Mitchell has died

"We’ll miss you, Big Fella."

Keith Mitchell, drummer of Mazzy Star, has died.

Mitchell passed away on Sunday, with the cause of death yet to be revealed.

The news was broken via a statement from the California band’s Hope Sandoval and David Roback. “Our hearts are broken,” it reads. “We have lost the much beloved Keith Mitchell, a very talented and amazing drummer that we have had the privilege to work with for many years, he will live in all of our hearts forever…. We’ll miss you, Big Fella.”

Mazzy Starr’s most recent studio album is 2013’s ‘Seasons Of Your Day’ – it was the first Mazzy Star album in 17 years.

Mitchell was an original member of Mazzy Starr, joining the group back in the late 1980s after the formed from the ashes of a previous group, Opal. He performed on their 1990 debut album ‘She Hangs Brightly’, returning to the kit for 1993’s breakthrough ‘So Tonight That I Might See’ (which featured their hit single ‘Fade Into You’) and 1996’s ‘Among My Swan’.