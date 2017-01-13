Meek Mill challenges Drake to $5 million boxing match with Nicki Minaj as ‘ring girl’

Luke Morgan Britton
It comes following news of Soulja Boy's bout with Chris Brown

Meek Mill has said that he would face Drake in a celebrity boxing match for $5 million.

The Philadelphia rapper, who recently split from Nicki Minaj, has been warring with the Canadian chart-topper since accusing him of using a ghostwriter in 2015.

Mill appeared to have put his feud with Drake behind him recently after a video emerged of him dancing to ‘One Dance’.

However, during a recent livestream, Meek Mill said: “I’d beat Drizzy the fuck up for five mil. Of course I would. We gonna let Nicki [Minaj] be the ring girl. Y’all would come to see that fight, wouldn’t y’all? Y’all’d spend $100 a ticket for that.”

Mill’s comments follow news that Soulja Boy and Chris Brown will go head-to-head in a bout shortly.

Nicki Minaj recently confirmed that her two-year relationship with Meek has come to an end. “To confirm, yes I am single,” the ‘Pinkprint’ star tweeted. “Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon. Have a blessed New Year. Love u.”

Meanwhile, Meek Mill recently uploaded a video of himself slipping on icy steps and falling face-first into snow. In an Instagram caption, he wrote: “Since y’all wanna see me fall so bad”.