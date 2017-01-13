Meek Mill challenges Drake to $5 million boxing match with Nicki Minaj as ‘ring girl’

It comes following news of Soulja Boy's bout with Chris Brown

Meek Mill has said that he would face Drake in a celebrity boxing match for $5 million.

The Philadelphia rapper, who recently split from Nicki Minaj, has been warring with the Canadian chart-topper since accusing him of using a ghostwriter in 2015.

Mill appeared to have put his feud with Drake behind him recently after a video emerged of him dancing to ‘One Dance’.

However, during a recent livestream, Meek Mill said: “I’d beat Drizzy the fuck up for five mil. Of course I would. We gonna let Nicki [Minaj] be the ring girl. Y’all would come to see that fight, wouldn’t y’all? Y’all’d spend $100 a ticket for that.”

Mill’s comments follow news that Soulja Boy and Chris Brown will go head-to-head in a bout shortly.

Nicki Minaj recently confirmed that her two-year relationship with Meek has come to an end. “To confirm, yes I am single,” the ‘Pinkprint’ star tweeted. “Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon. Have a blessed New Year. Love u.”

Meanwhile, Meek Mill recently uploaded a video of himself slipping on icy steps and falling face-first into snow. In an Instagram caption, he wrote: “Since y’all wanna see me fall so bad”.