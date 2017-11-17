Meek Mill granted bail hearing as Jay-Z claims ‘the criminal justice system stalks black people’

Meek Mill reportedly violated his probation

Rapper Meek Mill has been granted a bail hearing on his probation violation appeal case.

The hearing comes after Meek Mill was sentenced to two to four years in jail for violating his probation on a 2008 gun and drug case. The rapper has been arrested twice this year – for misdemeanour assault charges in March and reckless driving and reckless endangerment in August – and while the charges for those two arrests have since been dropped, the incidents led to this review of his probation, in which the judge cited a failed drug test and a failure to comply with a court order restricting his travel.

As The FADER report, the Philadelphia native will appear in front of Judge Genece Brinkley at Philadelphia’s Center for Criminal Justice on November 27 to appeal the case.

Meanwhile, Jay-Z has written an op-ed for The New York Times, claiming that “the criminal justice system stalks black people like Meek Mill”.

He continues: “As of 2015, one-third of the 4.65 million Americans who were on some form of parole or probation were black. Black people are sent to prison for probation and parole violations at much higher rates than white people.”

“In Pennsylvania, hundreds of thousands of people are on probation or parole. About half of the people in city jails in Philadelphia are there for probation or parole violations. We could literally shut down jails if we treated people on parole or probation more fairly.”

Previously, Jay-Z had hit out at the initial sentence in a rare Facebook post.

“The sentence handed down by the Judge – against the recommendation of the Assistant District Attorney and Probation Officer – is unjust and heavy handed,” Jay wrote. “We will always stand by and support Meek Mill, both as he attempts to right this wrongful sentence and then in returning to his musical career.”