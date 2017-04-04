Mel B obtains restraining order against husband after allegations of abuse

The former Spice Girl alleges emotional, physical and sexual abuse.



Former Spice Girl Mel B has obtained a restraining order against her estranged husband Stephen Belafonte after alleging a history of severe abuse.

According to TMZ, the restraining order was put in place on Monday (April 3), banning Belafonte access to the family home and the three children.

Mel B alleges that the abuse happened over the course of the ten year relationship. She says he has choked her, hit her, pushed her onto the carpet resulting in burns on her face and has also pressured her into participating in threesomes.

Getty

She has revealed that she attempted to overdose on aspirin to then be locked in her room by Belafonte when she later tried to call the emergency services.

When she was getting ready at home ahead of her Dancing with the Stars finale in 2007, she says Belafonte choked her and slammed her down onto the hardwood floors.

Mel B reportedly said that Belafonte would “beat me down to let me know he was in charge.”

Mel B married Stephen Belafonte in 2007. According to People, she filed for divorce in December 2016. They have a daughter together, while Mel B has a further two daughters from previous relationships.

According to TMZ, Mel B says she has tried to leave Belafonte in the past, but he “threatened me with violence and threatened to destroy my life in every possible way … destroy my career and take my kids from me.”