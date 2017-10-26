The latest allegation in the pair's bitter divorce proceedings

The former Spice Girls singer Mel B has claimed she was drugged throughout her 10 year marriage to ex-husband Stephen Belafonte.

In the latest development from the pair’s divorce battle, the Los Angeles Superior Court was informed on Wednesday that Belafonte was in possession of multiple sexual videos of Mel B, but that the singer claims she was drugged prior to filming, as reported by The Sun.

The claim comes after domestic violence allegations that were made following Brown’s divorce filing in March.

Philip Cohen, a lawyer for Belafonte, told the court, “Ms Brown now takes the position she was drugged by Mr Belafonte throughout the course of the marriage.

“Ms Brown believed she was drugged through much or most of the relationship and much or most of those videos”.

Brown’s lawyers said that Cohen was exaggerating her claims.

Brown married film-producer Belafonte in Las Vegas in 2007.

In April, the 42 year old singer, who now judges America’s Got Talent, got a restraining order against her ex-husband.

The statements made on Wednesday form part of the preliminary hearings ahead of the pair’s divorce trial, which will take place following the domestic violence trial starting November 6.