Melody’s Echo Chamber cancels tour after suffering ‘serious accident’

Musician 'needs to be in the hospital for a few more months', according the family statement

Melody’s Echo Chamber‘s upcoming tour has been cancelled after news that the singer has suffered a “serious accident”.

The dream-pop project of French musician Melody Prochet recently announced a tour in support of upcoming second album ‘Bon Voyage’.

However, Prochet’s family have now issued a statement to the musician’s Facebook page, writing: “We are optimistic, but she needs to be in the hospital for a few more months.”

“She is hopeful to be able to play shows again soon,” Prochet’s family add.

No other details are known. NME has approached the musician’s press representative for further comment.

See the full statement beneath.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Melody’s Echo Chamber is set to release her new album in the spring. ‘Bon Voyage’ is the first full-length record to emerge from the project since her self-titled November 2012 debut ‘Melody’s Echo Chamber’, which was produced by Tame Impala‘s Kevin Parker and released on Domino.

Having not released a new song since 2014’s one-off single ‘Shirim’, Melody’s Echo Chamber recently shared lead single, ‘Cross My Heart’, which is available to listen to now beneath.

The new album has been written, performed and produced primarily by Prochet, with contributions from musicians Fredrik Swahn (from the Amazing), Reine Fiske (Dungen), and Gustav Ejstes (Dungen).