Listen to the new Melody’s Echo Chamber single ‘Cross My Heart’

It's the first single to be taken from Melody Prochet's forthcoming new album, 'Bon Voyage'

Melody’s Echo Chamber has announced a brand new album and her first single in three years – listen to her new song ‘Cross My Heart’ below.

The dream pop brainchild of the classically-trained French musician Melody Prochet, the new album – entitled ‘Bon Voyage’ – is the first full-length record to emerge from the project since her self-titled November 2012 debut ‘Melody’s Echo Chamber’, which was produced by Tame Impala‘s Kevin Parker and released on Domino.

Having not released a new song since 2014’s one-off single ‘Shirim’, the return of Melody’s Echo Chamber is an unexpected but welcome surprise for her fans. Set to self-release the album on her Rayon Vert label – which will come out this Spring (though no fixed date has been set as yet) – the arrival of ‘Bon Voyage’ is being led by its lead single, ‘Cross My Heart’, which is available to listen to now.

The new song arrived late yesterday (April 3) to mark Prochet’s 30th birthday – see her Instagram announcement below.

Listen to Melody’s Echo Chamber’s new single ‘Cross My Heart’ below.

The new album has been written, performed and produced primarily by Prochet, with contributions from musicians Fredrik Swahn (from the Amazing), Reine Fiske (Dungen), and Gustav Ejstes (Dungen).