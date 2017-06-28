Desiigner’s ‘Panda’ producer apologises to Kanye West, Future and Mike Dean over ‘unfounded’ claims

Menace recently alleged that Future and Dean had filed separate copyright infringement claims over 'Panda' beat

Menace, the producer behind the beat for Desiigner‘s hit single ‘Panda’, has issued a public apology to Kanye West, Future and Kanye producer Mike Dean for “releasing unfounded and sensitive information to the media”.

In a recent interview Menace gave to DJBooth, he alleged that Future and Dean had filed separate copyright infringement claims on the beat which became ‘Panda’. Menace also appeared to throw shade at West, who sampled ‘Panda’ on ‘The Life of Pablo’, by saying that Kanye “is a funny one when it comes to paying people money.”

While Future’s representatives told Pitchfork that Menace’s comments are “not true”, Dean provided a statement to XXL to address the Manchester producer’s claims that Dean “put a claim in as well, saying that he did something to the beat and he never did.” Dean confirmed that he did put a claim in, but that “I let the claim go because I have better shit to do than fight with people over BS.”

Now Menace has apologised on Twitter, writing: “I want to formally apologize to Mike Dean, Kanye, Future and their respective teams for releasing unfounded and sensitive information to the media that could have potentially affected their professional integrity. They have always been an immense source of inspiration for me and they will always be extremely influential to my work and my development as a producer.”

“I hope that, with time, they will all be able to accept my apologies,” he added. See in full below.

Neither Future nor Kanye have responded to the apology but Mike Dean liked the post on Twitter.

Back in January, Dean became embroiled in a number of spats with Twitter users who had apparently confused him with his namesake – prominent Premier League referee Mike Dean.