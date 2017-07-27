Ed Sheeran, Stormzy, The xx, and Sampha are all on the shortlist.

Ed Sheeran, Stormzy, and The xx have been nominated for the Hyundai Mercury Prize 2017.

Sampha, Blossoms, Kate Tempest, J Hus, Loyle Carner and Alt-J have also been nominated for the prestigious annual prize, which recognises the best album from the United Kingdom and Ireland over the last year.

The 12-album shortlist is completed by Dinosaur, Glass Animals and The Big Moon. The nominations were announced this morning (July 27) at an event in central London.

Check out the full list of nominees below.

Alt-J: ‘Relaxer’

Blossoms: ‘Blossoms’

Dinosaur: ‘Together, As One’

Ed Sheeran: ‘Divide’

Glass Animals: ‘How To Be A Human Being’

J Hus: ‘Common Sense’

Kate Tempest: ‘Let Them Eat Chaos’

Loyle Carner: ‘Yesterday’s Gone’

Sampha: ‘Process’

Stormzy: ‘Gang Signs & Prayer’

The Big Moon: ‘Love In The Fourth Dimension’

The xx: ‘I See You’

The Hyundai Mercury Prize Awards Show will take place at Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith on Thursday, September 14. Many of the nominated acts are expected to perform on the night. Skepta won last year’s prize with his debut album ‘Konnichiwa’.

New judges on the panel this year include Marcus Mumford from Mumford and Sons, Lianne La Havas, Ella Eyre, and DJ and broadcaster MistaJam. Jamie Cullum and Jessie Ware also feature on the panel alongside broadcaster Clara Amfo and Jeff Smith, Head of Music at BBC 6 Music and Radio 2.