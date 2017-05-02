Frank Ocean, Rihanna, The Weeknd and more attend Met Gala 2017

The annual high-fashion charity ball - held in New York - attracts some of music and Hollywood's biggest names

Frank Ocean, Rihanna and The Weeknd were among the numerous high-profile names who attended the annual Met Gala in New York City last night (May 1).

The charity ball, which is held at the city’s Metropolitan Museum of Art every year on the first Monday in May, is one of the major fashion events of the year, demanding an exuberant dress code from its guests. The Gala also celebrates the opening of the museum’s latest exhibition, which this year has been put on by Comme Des Garçons founder Rei Kawakubo.

Among this year’s attendees was Ocean, who made a rare public appearance – although he made a concerted effort to use Rihanna’s arrival on the red carpet as an opportunity to dodge the photographers camped outside the museum. The artist was later captured in a mass bathroom selfie, which also featured Kim Kardashian, P Diddy and A$AP Rocky.

Elsewhere, The Weeknd made an appearance with his girlfriend Selena Gomez, while Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds and his actress partner Blake Lively were also present.

Co-hosts of the evening, Katy Perry and Pharrell Williams, also made eye-catching appearances outside the event, while Perry’s recent collaborators Migos also turned up to this year’s Met Gala.

Last year, the charity ball raised $13.5 million for the Met’s Costume Institute.